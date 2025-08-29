I took my dogs for a play session at The Pooch Park in Out Rawcliffe and they loved the agility course and sensory garden.

I visited a brand new doggy play area in Lancashire, which is equipped with a fun obstacle course and plenty for dogs to do.

The Pooch Park, Lancashire. Alice Metcalf has opened a new doggy play park with agility course and sensory area. Photo: Lucinda Herbert | Lucinda Herbert

My energetic three-year-old springer spaniel loved running across the climbing frames and jumping over hurdles at The Pooch Park, which she quickly got the hang of.

Fun agility course

Even my older pooch, who is far less active, enjoyed plodding through the tunnels at a leisurely pace.

But she also loved the sensory garden, where she was able to have a good sniff around some herbs and plants - which owner, Alice Metcalf, explains are all dog-safe and suitable for dogs that enjoy digging and sniffing.

Sensory garden for dogs to sniff

Alice, who also works as a professional dog walker and groomer, explains: “There’s thyme, marigolds, lavender. They are all safe for dogs. Not all dogs want to do agility, so the sensory area gives a different option for people. Even dogs who like to dig a little bit will like to come and sniff all the different scents.”

The field, off Lancaster Road, is completely secure with a high fence and lockable gate - making it suitable for dogs to play off-lead without fear of running off.

Secure dog field

“You don't have to have to think about cars you know dogs running out on the road. It’s safe to let your dog off you feel happy, the dog's happy, there's a lot here for the dogs to do and then you can exercise them really well.”

The park has lots of exciting and novelty ways to entertain pooches - including a paddling pool, sand pit and a toy box, with plenty of room to throw the ball.

Watch the video above to see Alice takes her four-year-old standard poodle, Kiki, around the agility course.

To book a session visit https://thepoochpark.as.me/