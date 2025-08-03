Fairhaven Dog Festival 2025: Rescue pups join waggy-tailed family fun day in adorable video
From tiny Romanian rescue dogs to giant breeds, canines of all shapes and sizes turned out for a fun-filled day at Fairhaven Lake.
Sunshine for Dog Show
Despite warnings of a named storm, the Fairhaven Dog Show went ahead - and surprisingly bathed in beautiful sunshine all afternoon.
Families from across the Fylde Coast showed up to the annual event, which includes a fun dog show with categories such as dressing up and best trick, and a have-a-go agility course.
Dogs were kept cool with plenty of water, and puppacinos, while visitors also had a range of food and drink stalls to choose from.
It was a wonderful day out for the whole family, with lots of happy youngsters enjoying time out with their beloved pets.
Family of Dachshunds
An agility course was provided by Pawsabilities, where experienced handlers demonstrated how it’s done before giving visitors the chance to try it out with their four-legged friends.
The event was all done to raise funds for Homeless Hounds.
To find out how to adopt a dog, or to see which dogs are available, visit the website.
