These were the fun-filled scenes as adorable rescue dogs and pet pooches of all breeds turned out for the Fairhaven Dog Festival, along with their doting owners.

From tiny Romanian rescue dogs to giant breeds, canines of all shapes and sizes turned out for a fun-filled day at Fairhaven Lake.

Sunshine for Dog Show

Despite warnings of a named storm, the Fairhaven Dog Show went ahead - and surprisingly bathed in beautiful sunshine all afternoon.

Cute dogs chill out in the giant deck chair at Fairhaven Dog Festival 2025. Photo by Lucinda Herbert | Lucinda Herbert

Families from across the Fylde Coast showed up to the annual event, which includes a fun dog show with categories such as dressing up and best trick, and a have-a-go agility course.

Dog owners enjoyed a fun-filled day out with their pets at Fairhaven Dog Festival. Photo by Lucinda Herbert | Lucinda Herbert

Dogs were kept cool with plenty of water, and puppacinos, while visitors also had a range of food and drink stalls to choose from.

Lovely day out for the family at Fairhaven Dog Festival. Photo by Lucinda Herbert | Lucinda Herbert

It was a wonderful day out for the whole family, with lots of happy youngsters enjoying time out with their beloved pets.

Family of Dachshunds

An agility course was provided by Pawsabilities, where experienced handlers demonstrated how it’s done before giving visitors the chance to try it out with their four-legged friends.

The event was all done to raise funds for Homeless Hounds.

To find out how to adopt a dog, or to see which dogs are available, visit the website.