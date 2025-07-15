These were the scenes as crowds flocked to Great Eccleston Agricultural Show for the 174th annual celebration of British farming, during the hottest weekend of the year.

Crowds gathered for the annual Great Eccleston Show, which took place over the weekend (12/13 July 2025).

Judges deliberate horses in the main ring on Saturday 12th July, during the Great Eccleston Show 2025. Photo credit Lucinda Herbert | Lucinda Herbert

The biggest two-day show in the North-West is a showcase for every aspect of rural endeavour - from farming and agriculture, to flower arranging and crafts.

Farming showcase

Some of the best livestock in the country were showcased in the ring, along with horses, sheep, pigs, goats and rare breeds.

Lizzie the owl flies over a little girl's head, during a demo by National Falconry School. The crowd participation stunt was done to demonstrate that an owl's wings are completely silent when it flies. Photo: Lucinda Herbert | Lucinda Herbert

Farmers took their place in the ring to be judged by experts in the industry.

Livestock judging

In the video above, Richard Furnival, president of the Great Eccleston & District Agricultural Society said: “It's a celebration of all farming and rural communities coming together, putting on a fantastic display for the general public to come and see what we do. There's a huge amount of cattle and livestock predominantly in the main ring for people to come and look at. There's also demonstrations, whether it be for cookery, horticulture, so there's a wide range of events for everybody. “

Bonsai enthusiast, John Davies, shows off an impressive collection of miniature trees, cultivated by the Fylde Bonsai Association at Great Eccleston Show. Photo: Lucinda Herbert | Lucinda Herbert

The show dates back more than 170 years and is famous for tractor-pulling - runs on Saturday and Sunday at The Showground, off Garstang Road.

Heatwave cancels dog show

The event took place during a heatwave, which led to the ‘companion’ dog show being cancelled due to the expected high temperatures.

Edward Chesham with his boat sculpture, made out of recycled materials, which won 3rd prize in the children's section for creative crafts. Photo: Lucinda Herbert | Lucinda Herbert

Janet Simpson, secretary of the Great Eccleston & District Agricultural Society said: “It's been fantastic this weekend. It's maybe been a little bit too warm but it's better than the wet stuff. We've had a good show of stock in the ring. I'm a stock woman at heart so that's good and a good show of horses.”

‘A bit too warm’

Phill Gregson CF, Master Wheelwright, brought a Women's Suffrage display to the Great Eccleston Agricultural Show 2025. Phillip Gregson has run his own wheelwright’s business for the last 10 years from his workshop in Southport. He is a fourth generation working wheelwright, who also works on film and TV sets, and created this display for the anniversary of the women's rights movement. Photo: Lucinda Herbert | Lucinda Herbert

Other attractions included a food hall featuring local produce along with a food theatre, demonstrations of traditional rural craftsmen at work, sheep herding, sheep shearing, bee keeping, a a Victorian fun fare, stunt riders, Cumberland wrestling, Memory Marquee and lots more.

