An investigation is underway after firefighters were called out to put out an ambulance fire.

On Sunday at around 1.16am two fire engines from Hyndburn were called to Maden Street, Church, in Accrington.

An investigation is underway after firefighters were called to put out an ambulance fire on Maden Street in Accrington on Sunday. | Google

They tended to the large decommissioned ambulance fire by using two breathing apparatus and two hose reels to extinguish the the blaze.

Fire crews were at the scene for around 40 minutes.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.

This is the second suspicious fire in the space of a week as fire crews also tacked four cars that were set alight in Garstang on Sunday evening.