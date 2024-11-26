Investigation underway after four cars set alight in Garstang
An investigation is currently underway after four cars were found burnt out in Garstang.
Two fire engines from Lancaster and Fulwood were called to a commercial property on Green Lane West at around 8.06pm on Sunday evening.
They found the fire involved four cars at the property and used two breathing apparatus and two hose reels to extinguish the fire.
The cause of the fire is still to be established.
