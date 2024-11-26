Investigation underway after four cars set alight in Garstang

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 26th Nov 2024, 10:50 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

An investigation is currently underway after four cars were found burnt out in Garstang.

Two fire engines from Lancaster and Fulwood were called to a commercial property on Green Lane West at around 8.06pm on Sunday evening.

An investigation is currently underway after four cars were found burnt out at a commercial property on Green Lane West in Garstang.An investigation is currently underway after four cars were found burnt out at a commercial property on Green Lane West in Garstang.
An investigation is currently underway after four cars were found burnt out at a commercial property on Green Lane West in Garstang. | Google

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LP’s free emails

They found the fire involved four cars at the property and used two breathing apparatus and two hose reels to extinguish the fire.

The cause of the fire is still to be established.

Related topics:FireGarstangLancashireLancashire Firefighters

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice