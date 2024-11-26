Two people rescued from being stranded in their cars in flood water in Bacup after Storm Bert
On Saturday at around 3.30pm one fire engine from Burnley, along with the Hagglund from Rawtenstall, attended an incident on Market Street, Bacup.
Firefighters used the Hagglund to rescue two people who were in a car that was stranded from flood water.
Thankfully, they were both brought to safety.
The storm brought snow, gales and severe flood alerts to many parts of Lancashire over the weekend.
Sadly, an elderly man from died after his car entered the water near Colne during Storm Bert.
Police received a report of a car entering a body of water in Cockhill Lane in Foulridge at around 4.15pm on Saturday.
Emergency services attended and the man, in his 80s, was recovered from the water.
He was sadly later pronounced dead at hospital.
A woman in her 80s was also taken to hospital but officers said her condition is not life-threatening.
