Fire crews rescue casualty trapped on river embankment near Clitheroe.

Firefighters and a water rescue team rescued a casualty trapped on the river bank near Clitheroe today.

By Brian Ellis
Friday, 21st January 2022, 8:29 pm
Updated Friday, 21st January 2022, 8:30 pm
Two fire crews were involved in the rescue.

A crew from Clitheroe, together with a water rescue team from Darwen, managed to bring the person to safety.

The alarm was raised at around 3:30pm on the river bank in Waddington Road, Waddington.

The casualty was treated by ambulance crews, but it is not known if they were seriously injured.

