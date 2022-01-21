Fire crews rescue casualty trapped on river embankment near Clitheroe.
Firefighters and a water rescue team rescued a casualty trapped on the river bank near Clitheroe today.
Friday, 21st January 2022, 8:29 pm
Updated
Friday, 21st January 2022, 8:30 pm
A crew from Clitheroe, together with a water rescue team from Darwen, managed to bring the person to safety.
The alarm was raised at around 3:30pm on the river bank in Waddington Road, Waddington.
The casualty was treated by ambulance crews, but it is not known if they were seriously injured.