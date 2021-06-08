Fire breaks out at nursery in Bamber Bridge as children and staff evacuated
Pupils and staff have been evacuated from a children's nursery in Bamber Bridge after a fire broke out in the premises.
Firefighters have been tackling the blaze at Busy Bees nursery in School Lane since approximately 1.30pm this afternoon (June 8).
All of the children and staff have been safely evacuated from the building, according to eyewitness reports.
Pictures from the scene show firefighters using an aerial ladder platform and two water jets to extinguish the flames.
A section of the building's roof also looks to have collapsed as a result of the fire.
A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Six fire engines, including an aerial ladder platform, attended a commercial building fire on School Lane, Bamber Bridge.
"The fire involved the roof of a commercial property that was well alight when firefighters arrived."
"Firefighters used two main jets and the ALP to combat the fire. They remain in attendance at this time."
Businesses and locals in the area reportedly provided free food and drink to the children and staff following the fire.
One parent on social media said: "Huge thanks to the staff and local businesses and residents for opening their doors and helping with the evacuation. You are heroes.
My boy loved the ice cream Gusto put on for them all.
"Well done everyone."
