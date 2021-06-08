Fire crews tackle blaze at former synagogue and Hindu temple in Preston

The fire broke out inside the derelict building in Avenham Place at around 4.30am and five fire engines and the aerial ladder platform were called to the scene.

The fire is now out but crews remain on site as damping down continues and the building is made safe. No injuries have been reported.

Pictures from inside the building show the dangers faced by firefighters, with charred stairs and roof beams on the brink of collapse.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fire broke out inside the derelict Victorian building in Avenham Place at around 4.30am this morning (Tuesday, June 8)

The crumbling Victorian building has stood empty for 12 years and developers have been seeking to demolish the building and replace it with a cluster of four and five-bedroom homes.

It has been repeatedly targeted by vandals and the fire service says an investigation is now under way to establish whether today's fire was started deliberately.

A fire service spokesman said: "At 4.31am, five fire engines from Preston, Bamber Bridge, Penwortham, and Blackpool, and an aerial ladder platform (ALP) from Blackpool, attended a derelict building fire in Avenham Place, Preston.

"The fire involved a two-story, derelict building approximately 10x10m in size. The whole property was affected.

The basement of the burnt-out building in Avenham Place, Preston

"Firefighters used the ALP, three jets and a partner saw to extinguish the fire. They then proceeded to damp down the affected areas.

"No casualties have been reported. An investigation into the cause of the fire is now underway."

Support us and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.

With a digital subscription, you can see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.

The crumbling Victorian building has suffered extensive fire damage