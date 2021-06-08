Pictures from scene after fire breaks out at Busy Bees nursery in Bamber Bridge
Firefighters have been tackling a blaze at a children's nursery in Bamber Bridge today (June 8).
Tuesday, 8th June 2021, 4:22 pm
Six fire engines, including an aerial ladder platform, rushed to Busy Bees nursery in School Lane at approximately 1.30pm this afternoon (June 8).
