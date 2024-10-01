Finch Bakery holds pop-up shop in Preston's St George's centre - here's where and when to find them
Finch Bakery, which is run by sisters Lauren Sinclair and Rachel Finch, can be found at their shop in Great Harwood and in Blackburn Mall, but this week, they’re also holding a pop-up shop in Preston’s St George’s Centre.
On its Facebook site, staff posted a photo of a bright pink cart full of products at the Orchard Street end of the shopping centre, near Quiz and H&M. They were open until 2pm on Monday, but will be there until Saturday, from 10am to 6pm.
A post states: “We have/will have blondies, brownies, school cake, cake jars, cookie pie and cookies. We will have more closer to the weekend as as usual no one wants cake on a Monday or a Tuesday (even on a day like today) come and see us.”
The bakery was established in 2016 and now has more than 140,000 followers on Facebook. The sisters have produced a Sunday Times best seller recipe book and supply Selfridges in Manchester and Birmingham.
