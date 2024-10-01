Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A bakery with a huge social media following is operating in Preston - for one week only.

Finch Bakery, which is run by sisters Lauren Sinclair and Rachel Finch, can be found at their shop in Great Harwood and in Blackburn Mall, but this week, they’re also holding a pop-up shop in Preston’s St George’s Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On its Facebook site, staff posted a photo of a bright pink cart full of products at the Orchard Street end of the shopping centre, near Quiz and H&M. They were open until 2pm on Monday, but will be there until Saturday, from 10am to 6pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Owners of Finch Bakery, Lauren Sinclair and Rachel Finch.

A post states: “We have/will have blondies, brownies, school cake, cake jars, cookie pie and cookies. We will have more closer to the weekend as as usual no one wants cake on a Monday or a Tuesday (even on a day like today) come and see us.”

The bakery was established in 2016 and now has more than 140,000 followers on Facebook. The sisters have produced a Sunday Times best seller recipe book and supply Selfridges in Manchester and Birmingham.