A car involved in a fatal crash in which two Preston students were killed was travelling at more than twice the speed limit, an inquest heard.

Umar Mahmood was driving an Audi A3 Sport and his friend Adam Bodi was a passenger when it left the road and flipped over on Chain Caul Way, Preston.

Umar Mahmood, 18, left Penwortham Priory Academy in 2022 and appeared in the BBC One documentary 'Freddie Flintoff's Field of Dreams'.

Umar, 18, of Balderstone Road, and Adam, 16, of Lauderdale Street, both later died in Royal Preston Hospital.

A police officer told an inquest at Preston Coroners Court that data retrieved from the car showed it had been travelling at up to 80mph.

The speed was 73mph when it hit a tree.

Area coroner Kate Bissett recorded conclusions of death by road traffic collision on both Umar and Adam. She said the loss of the two teenagers was "an utter tragedy".

Adam Bodi, 16, and Umar Mahmood, 18, died in hospital after a crash in Chain Caul Way, Preston on Tuesday evening.

Umar found fame when he appeared in Andrew "Freddie" Fintofff's Field of Dreams TV series.

The inquest heard that the accident happened at around 11pm on September 10 2024.

Zane Timol, who survived the crash, said in a statement to the inquest that he, Umar and Adam had decided to go for a drive in Umar's car.

They were going "nowhere in particular". He was in the front, Umar was driving and Adam was in the back.

He had no concerns about Umar's driving and always felt safe in the car. Mr Timol said he was on his phone when the car hit the kerb and flipped over.

He could hear Umar struggling to breath and then some people came to the car and eventually got him out and walked him away from the wreckage.

Emergency services then arrived at the scene. Mr Timol, who was himself injured in the crash, said he believed Umar had both hands on the wheel and there was nothing to distract him at the time of the crash.

He said: “I believe he had passed his test in March this year (2024). I have never felt concerned about his driving.”

Andrew Hood, who was driving in the area, said in a statement the speed limit was 30mph and it was pitch black at the time of the crash.He and a friend saw debris in the road and when they got out of their vehicle and went to investigate they saw the car on its side.

They couldn't get in the car because of the central locking so decided to flip the car and get the occupants out. Mr Hood said there was a smell of petrol and he was fearful of what might happen. They managed to help Mr Timol out of the car and he could see the two other men were seriously injured.

He stayed with them until emergency services arrived, telling them “My name is Andy. I'm here for you.”

PC Anthony Grey said the accident happened near Leeward Road. There was a gentle bend in the road.

He said there were signs of Umar's Audi striking the kerb and then tyre marks. There were no defects on the carriageway and the street lighting was working. No defects were found in the Audi.

PC Grey said data retrieved from the car showed that the car had been travelling at “twice the speed limit” - between 73pm and 80mph.

The inquest heard that both Umar and Adam died from traumatic brain and lung injuries.

Coroner Ms Bissett told the teenagers' families present in court: “The loss of these two young men is an utter tragedy. There has been a terrible misjudgement.

“The consequences of that will be felt by you for the rest of your lives.”

She told Mr Timol that she was pleased that he had recovered well from his injuries.