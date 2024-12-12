A school has paid to tribute to one of its former pupils who died in a crash in Preston at the weekend.

Patrick Sawicki, 18, died at the scene near the city’s docks in Navigation Way after his motorcycle reportedly hit a lamppost at around 3.48pm on Sunday.

Today, his former secondary school in Penwortham paid tribute with the academy’s headteacher Matt Eastham remembering Patrick as “a quiet, hardworking, kind and gentle soul”.

Patrick, known by his former surname ‘Brian’ during his school years, left the academy in 2022 and is fondly remembered by his teachers.

Third former pupil killed this year

Tragically, the young man is the third former Penwortham Priory pupil to be killed in a crash at Preston Docks this year and the second from its Class of 2022.

In September, Adam Brodi, 16, and Hafidh Umar Mahmood, 18, died in a crash on the other side of the dock in Chain Caul Way when Umar lost control of his Audi and struck a tree.

School’s tribute to Patrick

Headteacher Matt Eastham said: “It is with deep sadness that we share the news of the passing of Patrick Brian, a former pupil of our school.

“Patrick tragically lost his life in a motorcycle accident on Sunday, December 8, near Preston docks on Navigation Way.

“Patrick, at just 18-years-old, was a remarkable young man who lived life to the fullest. His family remembers him as a "true force of nature" who touched the hearts of everyone he met with his kindness and loyalty.

“Here at school, we have very fond memories of Patrick as a quiet, hardworking, kind and gentle soul, with a great sense of humour.

“Patrick's passion for motorsports, cars, and mechanics was well-known, and he died doing what he loved most.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to Patrick's family and friends during this difficult time. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.”