A family have paid an emotional tribute to a ‘funny, kind, caring and considerate’ young man who died following a collision on the M61 at Rivington this week.

The family of 20-year-old David Eubank have paid tribute to him after he died in a Lancashire motorway crash. | submit

David Eubank, 20, from Bolton, was a back seat passenger in a Citroen C1 car which was involved in a collision with a Mercedes car on the southbound carriage of the M61 on Tuesday night.

Paying tribute to David, his family said: “David was beautiful inside and out – we are so proud of the fine young man he had become.

“He was funny, kind, caring and considerate at home, work and with his friends.

“David was so much loved by all who knew him.

“He has left a massive hole in our hearts – we are devastated by his loss.”

The collision happened around 11.38pm on 15th October, near to Rivington Services.

As our officers investigate what happened, they continue to appeal for witnesses to the collision.

If anyone was travelling on the M61 around the time of the collision and has dashcam footage, we ask you to contact us.

Please contact 101, quoting log 1497 of 15th October 2024, or email [email protected].