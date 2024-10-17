Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Stars from across Lancashire have paid tribute to the One Direction star Liam Payne following his sudden death.

Lancashire's Jordan North, Ranvir Singh, Charlotte Dawson and Helen Flanagan are just four of the stars paying tribute to Liam Payne. Credit: Getty | Getty

Music star Liam Payne, one fifth of the original One Direction line-up, has sadly died at the age of 31, after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The news of the father of one’s death broke late last night and in a statement issued by his family today, he was described as a “kind, funny and brave soul” who will “forever live in our hearts”.

Amongst the millions of people sharing tributes to Liam from across the world are a few celebrities from Lancashire - some having met the singer before and others just being big fans.

Speaking on Capital FM this morning, a tearful Jordan North from Burnley recalled: “ I met him at radio festival first time and I remember typical radio presenters wanting to do something really wacky with him. There was laods of dressing rooms and I’ll be honest most of the artists were like ‘no, we’re not up for that, we just want to chill in our dressing rooms’ and he was really up for it and basically let us go into his dressing room and ransack it and let us do a load of stuff for social media and he got loads of selfies with me and all the crew as well. I just remember him being dead sound and down to earth.”

On Instagram, Blackpool born internet personality Charlotte Dawson shared an image of Liam and wrote: “I'm lost for words. So heartbreaking [heartbroken emojis] thinking of all his family & friends.”

Preston’s Ranvir Singh then shared a screenshot of a story about Liam’s death and wrote: “Horribly sad and shocking. Thoughts with his family and friends. #ripliampayne”

Former Love Islander Claudia Fogarty from Blackburn shared the All on the Board poem about Liam and wrote: “I’m in disbelief waking up to this tragic news! Rest in peace Liam, from the biggest one direction fan [sad emoji and heart] heart broken!”

Former Preston resident and Love Island contestant Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu shared an image of Liam alongside the words “I am lost for words heartbroken” followed by a clip of Liam singing ‘Night Changes’ with over-lay text which read: “ My heart is breaking… kindest soul RIP @liampayne”

Meanwhile, former Lancashire school pupil turned actress Helen Flanagan wrote “So sad” next to a picture of Liam before also resharing a post that read: “TODAY IS A REMINDER THAT LIFE IS TOO DAMN SHORT. SO LOVE A LITTLE DEEPER, HUG A LITTLE TIGHTER, AND NEVER PASS UP THE CHANCE TO SAY "I LOVE YOU" TO THOSE YOU LOVE BECAUSE TOMORROW IS NEVER PROMISED.”