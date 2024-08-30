Family of missing Lakeland Terrier Bear are now offering £10k reward for his safe return
Bear, who is a black and tan Lakeland Terrier, was last seen on Wednesday, January 10, in Inskip, Preston-Pinfold Lane Moss Lane area around 10.30am-11am.
The original reward money was for £1,000, but this was then upped to £5,000, thanks to a kind owner of a previously stolen dog, which has been reunited, donating the funds.
In a desperate bid to hopefully locate him and reunite him with his heartbroken family, more kind hearted strangers have donated money - placing the total to £10,000.
Catherine Bamber said her family are absolutely blown away by the kindness and generosity of the strangers but that the impact of what they believe to be an abduction of Bear has been devastating.
Bear, who is chipped and also has a docked tail, is the best friend of their 23-year-old daughter Ellie who has additional needs so they are desperate to get him home. His mum Alice is also pining for him.
She said: "I am pleading directly to the person who has him - please just take the money. Let us get our boy home.
“There will be no questions asked."
The family have relentlessly campaigned #BringBearHome on various social media accounts, put pictures of him on cars, done video appeals - none of which have sadly proven fruitful.
Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LP’s free emails The new Pet Abduction Act which came into force on Saturday, August 24, means anyone found guilty of pet theft is liable to get a hefty fine and a custodial sentence of up to five years in prison. Anyone with information on Bear’s whereabouts is asked to call 07867725548.
