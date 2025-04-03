Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The family of Darren Orme have pay tribute to their ‘loving brother with an infectious smile’.

Darren Orme, 54, was last seen shortly before 9pm on Wednesday, March 5, at the junction of Woodhouse Lane and Scot Lane Beech Hill Lane.

The family of Wigan Athletics fan Darren Orme have paid tribute to him saying he had a 'heart of gold and an infectious smile'. | GMP

On 24 March 2024, officers sadly recovered his body following a search in the Stadium Way area of Wigan that initially began on 6 March 2025.

As an inquest opens, his family have paid tribute to him, describing him as as having a ‘heart of gold and a beautiful soul.’

They said: “Darren was a loving brother with a beautiful and infectious smile, he was truly the glue that held our family together.

“He had a heart of gold and a beautiful soul, he always saw the good in everyone. He was confident yet quirky but also vulnerable in his own way. He possessed a playful and mischievous character.

“Darren loved his football, and he was a passionate Wigan Athletic fan. We've always described Darren as Latics royalty, and these past few weeks have really shown our family just how much he means to our community.”

Darren Orme | GMP

They added: “The messages of support and efforts to search for him have been truly amazing.

“Darren meant the absolute world to us, he will be greatly missed by his family and all of us that knew and loved him.”

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police addded: “We appreciate the public’s support in enabling our search teams to carry out their work and we would also like to thank everyone who shared our appeals in efforts to locate Darren.”

Officers do not believe there are any suspicious circumstances surrounding Darren’s death and a file will now be prepared for the coroner.