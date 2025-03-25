Police find body in search for missing Wigan man Darren Orme
Darren Orme, 54, was last seen shortly before 9pm on Wednesday, March 5, at the junction of Woodhouse Lane and Scot Lane Beech Hill Lane.
An underwater search team, police dogs and officers from Wigan Police Station were all deployed to help.
Hundreds of people also aided in the search for Darren following appeals and missing poster campaigns.
Greater Manchester Police said officers recovered the body believed to be the 54-year-old in a stretch of the River Douglas near Stadium Way in Wigan, close to Wigan Football Club's ground, on Monday.
While formal identification has not yet taken place, Darren’s family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers at this time.
A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: “Officers searching for missing Darren Orme have sadly located a body in the Stadium Way area of Wigan.
“Thank you to everyone who has shared our appeals over the last few weeks.”
