Police find body in search for missing Wigan man Darren Orme

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 25th Mar 2025, 10:02 BST
Updated 25th Mar 2025, 10:27 BST
Police have confirmed they have found a body in their search for a missing Wigan man.

Darren Orme, 54, was last seen shortly before 9pm on Wednesday, March 5, at the junction of Woodhouse Lane and Scot Lane Beech Hill Lane.

Darren Orme was last seen on the evening of Wednesday, March 5placeholder image
Darren Orme was last seen on the evening of Wednesday, March 5 | GMP

An underwater search team, police dogs and officers from Wigan Police Station were all deployed to help.

Hundreds of people also aided in the search for Darren following appeals and missing poster campaigns.

Greater Manchester Police said officers recovered the body believed to be the 54-year-old in a stretch of the River Douglas near Stadium Way in Wigan, close to Wigan Football Club's ground, on Monday.

While formal identification has not yet taken place, Darren’s family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers at this time.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: “Officers searching for missing Darren Orme have sadly located a body in the Stadium Way area of Wigan.

There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances and enquiries are currently ongoing.

“Thank you to everyone who has shared our appeals over the last few weeks.”

