The friend of missing Wigan man Darren Orme has paid tribute after a body has been found.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Darren Orme, 54, was last seen shortly before 9pm on Wednesday, March 5, at the junction of Woodhouse Lane and Scot Lane Beech Hill Lane.

Darren Orme. | GMP

An underwater search team, police dogs and officers from Wigan Police Station were all deployed to help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hundreds of people also aided in the search for Darren following appeals and missing poster campaigns.

Sadly, earlier this week Greater Manchester Police confirmed that officers recovered the body believed to be the 54-year-old in a stretch of the River Douglas near Stadium Way in Wigan, close to Wigan Football Club's ground, on Monday.

Read More Police find body in search for missing Wigan man Darren Orme

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Darren Orme. | UGC

A statement has since released by family friend Harry Bristow.

He said: “It is with the heaviest of hearts and the deepest of sadness to say that a body found today is Darren’s.

"The family cannot thank the people of Wigan enough for everything you have done you have all been amazing. This shows how much love people had for Darren.

"They have taken great comfort from the fact you people have been amazing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We would like to thank the police for there help and also to CID officer Lee Shaw for his role in solving it.

"Also to Anne and to Mick from the Wigan Athletic supporters’ club.

"To everyone thank you and we need to give the family time to come to terms with the events that have been going on.”

While formal identification has not yet taken place, Darren’s family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers at this time.