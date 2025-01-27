Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An “extremely well known” cafe business in the heart of a Lancashire village has gone on the market.

Hornby Tea Rooms near Lancaster, is popular with locals and tourists alike, as it sits on the route of popular cycling routes, the Way of the Rose and the Coast to Coast. As well as a cafe, the property also serves as a vital village hub, combining a Post Office and gift shop.

Hornby Tea Rooms up for sale | Fisher Wrathall/Rightmove

Agent Fisher Wrathall Commercial have the business and property with living accomodation above on offer for £525,000.

They say: “The property attracts large groups of consumers, particularly during the spring and summer, boosting its customer base. There are further opportunities to develop the business by extending opening hours to include night-time trade, capitalizing on its premises license.

Inside Hornby Tea Room | Fisher Wrathall/Rightmove

“This property represents an excellent commercial acquisition opportunity for investors looking to capitalize on a well-established business with significant potential for expansion and increased revenue streams.

The property benefits from rear external seating, accommodating 28 covers inside and 20 outside. No reason has been given publicly for the sale.