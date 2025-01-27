'Extremely popular' Lancaster cafe and Post Office on Coast to Coast walk route is put up for sale
Hornby Tea Rooms near Lancaster, is popular with locals and tourists alike, as it sits on the route of popular cycling routes, the Way of the Rose and the Coast to Coast. As well as a cafe, the property also serves as a vital village hub, combining a Post Office and gift shop.
Agent Fisher Wrathall Commercial have the business and property with living accomodation above on offer for £525,000.
They say: “The property attracts large groups of consumers, particularly during the spring and summer, boosting its customer base. There are further opportunities to develop the business by extending opening hours to include night-time trade, capitalizing on its premises license.
“This property represents an excellent commercial acquisition opportunity for investors looking to capitalize on a well-established business with significant potential for expansion and increased revenue streams.
The property benefits from rear external seating, accommodating 28 covers inside and 20 outside. No reason has been given publicly for the sale.
