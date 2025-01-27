Investigation underway after prisoner death at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary
At 5.13pm on Saturdaypolice said they were called to the Royal Lancaster Infirmary Hospital to support prison officers who were already present guarding a prisoner, a man in his 30s, who had become unwell and agitated.
Officers arrived at 5.20pm and supported HM Prisons colleagues in restraining the man.
At 5.27pm the man’s medical condition worsened, and he stopped breathing and became unconscious. He was given CPR, but he was sadly pronounced dead a short time later at 6.30pm.
A spokesperson for the police said: “Our thoughts are with his loved ones. His next of kin have been informed.
“The matter has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct and they will carry out an independent investigation into the role of the police during this incident. We will of course fully cooperate with them.
“Lancashire Constabulary will retain responsibility for investigating the wider circumstances leading to the man’s death.”
They asked that people did not speculate on the circumstances surrounding this incident until the investigation has been completed.
