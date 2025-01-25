Cyclist fighting for his life after being hit by van on A6 at Catterall
The collision occurred on the A6 between The Avenue and Old Lancaster Road shortly after 8.30pm on Friday (January 24).
A Peugeot van was travelling north when it collided with the back of a Carrera racing bike.
The cyclist, a man in his 30s, was thrown from the bike and suffered a “serious head injury”.
He remained in hospital in a “critical condition” on Saturday.
Officers confirmed the van did stop at the scene.
Sgt Pete Fyans, of the Road Policing Unit, said: “This collision has left a man with some very serious injuries, and I would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident itself or who has any CCTV, dashcam, Ring doorbell or mobile footage to get in touch.
“I am also keen to speak to anyone who saw the cyclist in the moments prior to the collision.”
If you have any information that may help police, email [email protected] or call 101 quoting log number 1485 of January 24.
