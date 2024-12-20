A new £160,000 inspection regime to maintain the safety of Blackpool's seven miles of seafront looks set to be launched next spring.

The council is seeking to appoint a contractor to carry out essential work including visual inspections of the sea wall, parade areas, beach access points, cliff paths and other seafront assets.

The role will also include collecting evidence to enable the council to defend itself in court against any potential injury claims in relation to the incidents along the seafront.

The council's Highways Department has issued a tendering notice for the contract which also includes regular monitoring of any work which is required.

It says requirements will include to "undertake visual safety inspections of the sea wall, parade area, beach access points, cliff paths and all assets within the defined area."

The tender notice adds that when required the contractor must "provide detailed reports to Blackpool Council’s engineer for coastal defence to defend against injury claims, which will most likely require appearing in court as an expert witness."

The contract is expected to operate for two years beginning in April 1 2025 with an option to be extended for a further two years in total, and has been given a value of £160,000.

Under the Coastal Protection Act the council must ensure the stability of the sea walls and ensure their continuing maintenance, for which a detailed Coast Protection Strategy was adopted in 1995.

Over the last 20 years Blackpool has seen millions of pounds invested in upgrading the resort's sea walls thanks to funding from the Environment Agency. This includes the completion of a £62m scheme to transform the Promenade between the Sandcastle Water Park and North Pier.

Construction is due to begin in 2025 on further new sea defences which include £61m for the Little Bispham to Bispham Coast Protection Scheme, and the Gynn Square to Cocker Square Coast Protection Scheme.

The town was also awarded £57m by the Environment Agency in July last year for the Blackpool Central Area Beach Nourishment Scheme, plus a further £11m to tackle the threat of beach erosion in Anchorsholme.