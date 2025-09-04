A popular Penwortham restaurant could soon be getting a new look - if plans are given the green light.

Bosses at Turkish Grill in Liverpool Road, are seeking permission to build a ‘glass room’ which they describe as a temporary structure, to provide outdoor dining in all weathers.

Only a small amount of information has been made publicly available on South Ribble Borough Council’s planning portal, but drawings show the glass extension to the front of the building, with five tables of four on what is currently a public footpath outside the shop.

The extension is roughly in line with where neighbouring Salvatores have an outdoor dining area.

The drawings show there would be toughed glass sliding down panels encased in grey aluminium frame windows, opening “to create a nice atmosphere according to weather for customers”.

There would also be guttering so that rainwater would travel into the existing sewage system, and not the highway.

Design for the glass extension proposed for Turkish Grill, Penwortham | IPSUK/South Ribble Borough Council

A response by the council’s Environment Health department states: “The site is near residential properties. Consequently, the proposed use has the potential to cause dis-amenity due to noise. I would recommend the following restrictions are placed on hours of use of the installation to minimise any potential for this to occur, namely 9am to 9pm Sunday-Thursday and 9am to 11pm Friday/Saturday .”

Background

Turkish Grill opened in late 2023, replacing Vinro. On the menu, diners can expect a range of kebabs, salads and traditional side dishes including humus, cacik, pancar, Turkish meatballs and calamari.

In July, customers were concerned after the restaurant was listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace - without an asking price - with the owner claiming it was a “turnkey” business and a “great opportunity”. But the ad was taken down within a day, and the owners have told the Post that there is “no sale”.

They said: “We just put it on Market Place just for one day, to see the market. We’ve already cancelled it.”

The owners have not responded to the Post’s latest enquiries about the extension.