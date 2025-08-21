It’s been fenced off and unloved for more than three years, but now the redevelopment of a key Penwortham site looks to be taking a step forward.

The former Shampan Indian restaurant - before that the Plough Inn - in Pope Lane, Kingsfold, was demolished in March 2022, after South Ribble Council gave the go-ahead for a development of three shops and a takeaway in its place.

But in the intervening years, nothing has happened with the site, and locals have been wondering what is happening. The fenced off area is severely overgrown and covered in litter.

This week, owners, Buckshaw-based CCPI Ltd, have signalled movement on the redevelopment -by requesting the change of conditions attached to their planning permission, and naming a builder - Robinson Construction Ltd of Claughton Business Park, Preston.

One of the conditions relates to dust management. They claim an existing document referred only to the demolition phase and a new one has been produced for the construction phase - and this has been confirmed by SRBC’s Environmental Health Team. The other condition CCPI want to discharge, relates to the stipulation that prior to the first use of the development, 10 per cent of parking bays shall be provided with a rapid (30 mins) electric vehicle recharge point to the parking area.

The former site of the Plough/Shampan , Kingsfold, in August 2025 | Catherine Musgrove

“Simply not the demand”

In correspondence with council planning officials, CCPI argue: “We have 15 customer parking bays on the site; if you recall from our application we expect most site users to have an turnaround time of 10 minutes whilst some users maybe up to 30 mins. I have responses from three major operators in the EV Chargers market, which I have attached. They all indicate that the site does not warrant EV chargers as their simply would not be the demand for them. The operators have noted the alternatives at nearby Booths and Tesco superstores and Penwortham Town Council building and therefore the investment would be uneconomical considering the demand and the likeliness of use at our location.”

An email response by Chris Sowerby, SRBC’s planning team leader, seen by the Post confirms that the requirements of condition 19 will not be enforced.

The approved layout of the new buildings on the former Shampan site - showing the car park opposite Bargain Booze and units constructed closer to the Woodville Road and Godwins chip shop side. | SRBC/Makerfield Design Partnership

The Post has asked CCPI for a date when building work will start, and has been told the details are not confirmed.

History of the site

The original Plough pub dated back to the 1840s but a replacement pub was built in 1957.

When the Plough closed in 2007, it was reopened as the Shampan restaurant by two brothers, Khalid and Rushan Miah, who built the business up and then sold the lease to Shampan in 2012. When the restaurant closed days after its 12th birthday due to financial difficulties, manager Alam Hussain told the Post of his sadness. He said: “I love this place, I like the local area and have always supported the local community, local football and sponsoring events. We offered to buy the building but the landlord doesn’t want to sell it. We can’t afford the rent on it. There is nothing more we can do. We have lost a lot of money and six members of staff have lost their jobs.”

The property sold for £395,000 in December, 2019.

There were 25 letters of objection when the planning application by CCPI Ltd went before South Ribble Borough Council. The applicants said the proposal would “safeguard the future of the Kingsfold local centre”. It was advised 18 full and part time jobs would be created and a statement submitted by Makerfield Design Partnership said: “None of the buildings on site have any notable features worthy of preservation”.

Their report added redevelopment plans would bring a vacant site back into “appropriate uses” and deliver benefits for the local community.