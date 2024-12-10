Everything you need to know about Preston Bus disruptions this Christmas and New Year
Over the festive period, between December 22 2024 and January 3 2025, Preston Bus is operating a special timetable.
See below for all the details on what to expect:
Monday, December 23
Normal Saturday service
Christmas Eve (Tuesday, December 24)
Saturday service with an early finish, last journeys approx. 1705-1908 hours.
Christmas Day (Wednesday, December 25)
No service
Boxing Day (Thursday, December 26)
No service except football specials 287/289 for 1500 hours KO PNE v Hull City
Friday, December 27
Saturday service
Saturday. December 28
Normal Saturday service
Sunday, December 29
Sunday service & football specials 287/289 for 1230 hours KO PNE v WBA
Monday, December 30
Normal Saturday service
New Year’s Eve (Tuesday, December 31)
Saturday service with an early finish, last journeys approx. 1705-1908 hours.
New Year’s Day (Wednesday, January 1)
No Service
Thursday, January 2
School holiday’s Monday-Friday service
Normal Saturday service plus football specials 287/289 for 1500 hrs KO PNE v WBA
Normal Sunday service