Everything you need to know about Preston Bus disruptions this Christmas and New Year

Christmas and New Year are very special times of year but unforunately for public transport users in Preston, they also call for special timetables...

Over the festive period, between December 22 2024 and January 3 2025, Preston Bus is operating a special timetable.

See below for all the details on what to expect:

Monday, December 23

Normal Saturday service

Christmas Eve (Tuesday, December 24)

Saturday service with an early finish, last journeys approx. 1705-1908 hours.

Christmas Day (Wednesday, December 25)

No service

Boxing Day (Thursday, December 26)

No service except football specials 287/289 for 1500 hours KO PNE v Hull City

Preston Bus is operating special timetables over the festive period. | Preston Bus

Friday, December 27

Saturday service

Saturday. December 28

Normal Saturday service

Sunday, December 29

Sunday service & football specials 287/289 for 1230 hours KO PNE v WBA

Monday, December 30

Normal Saturday service

New Year’s Eve (Tuesday, December 31)

Saturday service with an early finish, last journeys approx. 1705-1908 hours.

New Year’s Day (Wednesday, January 1)

No Service

Thursday, January 2

School holiday’s Monday-Friday service

Normal Saturday service plus football specials 287/289 for 1500 hrs KO PNE v WBA

Normal Sunday service