Lasting between one day and one month, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 80 roadworks beginning between Monday, December 9 and Sunday, December 15, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

Preston & South Ribble roadworks starting between December 9 and December 15

Fishergate Hill, Preston What: Lane closure Why [New service connection] Excavate joint bay in footway to install and joint cable for new service connection to property. Followed by disconnection. When: Dec 9-Dec 16

Mariners Way, Preston What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Desilting of Wet well to prevent pollution on behalf of United Utilities When: Dec 9-Dec 9