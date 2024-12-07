Lasting between one day and one month, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.
As there are 80 roadworks beginning between Monday, December 9 and Sunday, December 15, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.
So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:
1. Preston & South Ribble roadworks
2. Fishergate Hill, Preston
What: Lane closure
Why [New service connection] Excavate joint bay in footway to install and joint cable for new service connection to property. Followed by disconnection.
When: Dec 9-Dec 16 | Google Maps
3. Mariners Way, Preston
What: Multi-way signals
Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Desilting of Wet well to prevent pollution on behalf of United Utilities
When: Dec 9-Dec 9 | Google Maps
4. Riversway, Preston
What: Lane closure
Why: [Disconnection or alteration of supply] Install 10m column with R5 Lanterns Number , Same Day ICP Transfer , Remove old Column , Install 10m Column (wider castle top) With Double Arm Bracket 1.5M 2X R5 Lanterns , Number , Same Day ICP Transfer , T4 Termination , Remove Old Column ,Same Day Transfer - Install HD 10M Column with double bracket with 1.5m outreach , 2 X M3/R5 , Number , Same Day ICP Transfer , Remove Old Column x 9 cols
When: Dec 9-Dec 10 | Google Maps