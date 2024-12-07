Dozens of temp traffic lights & other major roadworks starting in Preston & South Ribble

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 7th Dec 2024, 16:36 BST

This week, numerous roadworks are beginning across Preston and South Ribble, including dozens of temporary traffic lights.

Lasting between one day and one month, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 80 roadworks beginning between Monday, December 9 and Sunday, December 15, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

Preston & South Ribble roadworks starting between December 9 and December 15

1. Preston & South Ribble roadworks

Preston & South Ribble roadworks starting between December 9 and December 15 | Google Maps

What: Lane closure Why [New service connection] Excavate joint bay in footway to install and joint cable for new service connection to property. Followed by disconnection. When: Dec 9-Dec 16

2. Fishergate Hill, Preston

What: Lane closure Why [New service connection] Excavate joint bay in footway to install and joint cable for new service connection to property. Followed by disconnection. When: Dec 9-Dec 16 | Google Maps

What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Desilting of Wet well to prevent pollution on behalf of United Utilities When: Dec 9-Dec 9

3. Mariners Way, Preston

What: Multi-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Desilting of Wet well to prevent pollution on behalf of United Utilities When: Dec 9-Dec 9 | Google Maps

What: Lane closure Why: [Disconnection or alteration of supply] Install 10m column with R5 Lanterns Number , Same Day ICP Transfer , Remove old Column , Install 10m Column (wider castle top) With Double Arm Bracket 1.5M 2X R5 Lanterns , Number , Same Day ICP Transfer , T4 Termination , Remove Old Column ,Same Day Transfer - Install HD 10M Column with double bracket with 1.5m outreach , 2 X M3/R5 , Number , Same Day ICP Transfer , Remove Old Column x 9 cols When: Dec 9-Dec 10

4. Riversway, Preston

What: Lane closure Why: [Disconnection or alteration of supply] Install 10m column with R5 Lanterns Number , Same Day ICP Transfer , Remove old Column , Install 10m Column (wider castle top) With Double Arm Bracket 1.5M 2X R5 Lanterns , Number , Same Day ICP Transfer , T4 Termination , Remove Old Column ,Same Day Transfer - Install HD 10M Column with double bracket with 1.5m outreach , 2 X M3/R5 , Number , Same Day ICP Transfer , Remove Old Column x 9 cols When: Dec 9-Dec 10 | Google Maps

