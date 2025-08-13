Estate of 77 affordable houses planned for field on edge of this Lancashire town

A new development of 77 affordable houses is planned for fields on the edge of a Lancashire town.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pringle Homes have submitted the proposal for 8.45 acres of land to the east of Clitheroe Road, Whalley. They say the development “would deliver a range of high quality, high specification homes for the local community in a sustainable location”.

A design and access statement submitted to Ribble Valley Borough Council says the homes would range from one bedroom to four bedrooms, and would single to two storeys in height. Appearance wise, they say the scheme “has been designed to reflect the materials and vernacular found within Whalley” and dwellings would be constructed of stone, with grey roof tiles with stone surrounds on windows and porches above entrances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They also say there will be a prominent entrance green space into the development, existing good quality trees wull be retailed, and there will be a creation of a new public green space that “will help enhance natural biodiversity and provide recreational outdoor space for local residents.”

A idea of how some of the houses would look | Pringle Homes/RVBC

It’s proposed that some drives will be shared, and there will be varied housing tenures in the form of detached, semi-detached and mews.

The main access will be served off Clitheroe Road where it connects to Whalley Road which leads into Clitheroe, Blackburn and Preston in the north, south and south-west respectively.

A decision will be made by Ribble Valley Borough Council in coming weeks.