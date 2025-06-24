A well-known food and drink venue in the heart of the Ribble Valley could be yours.

Last known as The Terrace, 76 Whalley Road, Clitheroe, has also been known as Tiger Lounge and The Villa, Clitheroe. However, it is currently vacant, and now available to purchase for offers in excess of £700,000 plus VAT.

Agents Taylor Weaver state: “The premises comprises a well fitted former restaurant arranged over basement, ground, first and second floors and has been finished to a high specification throughout. The property benefits from a large private car park and a large well presented terrace towards the rear making the property suitable for restaurant/bar operators and also alternative uses such as office.”

The Terrace building, Clitheroe | Taylor Weaver/Rightmove

The building is on the main road into Clitheroe and sits on a plot of approximately 0.45 acres. The building itself offers accomodation of 4,750 sq.ft

The ground floor is open plan and contains a fully fitted restaurant with laminate floors, booth seating and well-equipped kitchen and bar area. The ground and first floor also benefit from air conditioning.The first floor is further restaurant and bar accommodation and again this floor has a fully fitted bar and booth seating installed. The second floor has been used as storage space and office accommodation.

When it was the Tiger Lounge, the eatery was famous for it’s speciality cocktails, bottomless brunches and tapas-style "Tiger Treats".