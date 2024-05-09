Two Lancashire-based nature trusts join forces to preserve Clitheroe’s Primrose Nature Reserve
Two Lancashire-based nature trusts have announced a new partnership that will continue the conservation and stewardship of the Clitheroe’s Primrose Nature Reserve.
This collaboration between Primrose Community Nature Trust (PCNT) and Ribble Rivers Trust (RRT) will oversee the maintenance of the 16 acre site, aiming to ensure its long-term protection and preservation.
It will provide additional support to the many volunteers who have kindly offered their unpaid help with the upkeep of the reserve.
Education, wellbeing and community are at the heart of PCNT’s objectives and the trustees have been working hard to create a unique environment in which the natural world can flourish in the centre of Clitheroe.
Richard Stephenson, Chair of Trustees at Primrose Community Nature Trust said: “Today's agreement ushers in an exciting new chapter for the Nature Reserve, ensuring its upkeep and expanding opportunities for our volunteers.
“This will facilitate the continued development of the Reserve as both a sanctuary for wildlife and a peaceful, green space for the community's enjoyment."
Jack Spees, CEO of Ribble Rivers Trust said: "We’re looking forward to extending our partnership with PCNT and seeing the nature reserve continue to improve.
“We’ve worked well throughout the development of the site and, with the help of all the dedicated volunteers, are determined to keep Primrose Nature Reserve the pride of the community."
The agreement reflects a shared commitment between PCNT and RRT to strengthen the connection between people and nature, while prioritising environmental sustainability and habitat conservation.
Primrose Community Nature Reserve Extensive restoration work was carried out by Ribble Rivers Trust in 2021 and 2022 that has created a beautiful natural sanctuary for wildlife that was further extended with a new walk and bridge in 2023.
The maintenance of the site is undertaken predominantly by volunteers with wildlife returning and flourishing.
