Green Party will push to "transform Lancashire's economy" after securing second county council voice

For the past eight years, Gina Dowding has been the party’s sole voice at County Hall. But now the Lancaster Central member is going to be joined by a colleague, after Andy Fewings raced to victory in the Burnley Central West division in the local elections.

County Cllr Fewings - who also leads the Greens on Burnley Council - leapt from fourth place in the seat at the last county election in 2017.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lancashire County Council has a second Green Party representative in Andy Fewings

He said he was delighted to see the "Green surge" in the town, with the party also breaking through the 1,000-vote mark in the Burnley Rural division.

“For years people in the borough have felt let down by politics but can now see that another way is possible.

“It is hardworking Green supporters, members and councillors who have shown that we don’t take people for granted. Instead, we try to do what it takes in order to help improve their lives.

“Other parties try to exploit people’s fears to gain their votes. The Green Party encourages hope and a vision for a better and more prosperous society.

"I am glad the people of Burnley Central West share our vision and I would like to thank them for putting their faith in me," he said.

The Green victory saw Labour former cabinet member Tony Martin was ousted from the seat he had held since 2013, pushed back into fourth place in the division.

County Cllr Dowding said she was looking forward to the difference two Greens could make to Lancashire at County Hall.

"I am so delighted Andy has been elected for the Greens representing the east of the county. He will bring his passion for fairness and getting things done for the people he represents.