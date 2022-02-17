Lancashire County Council set to clean up what could be Preston’s worst flytipping spot

Lancashire County Council is today set to clean up what could be Preston’s worst flytipping spot.

By Laura Longworth
Thursday, 17th February 2022, 4:55 am

A council spokesperson says its neighbourhood services team will clear up the swamp of rubbish that has acculumated outside the Grade II-listed St Luke's Church in Curwen Street. The council will also bill the private landowners for the clearance.

The waste include animal carcasses, several mattresses, a bed, a sofa and piles of clothes, bags, cardboard and other rubbish.

Lancashire County Council is today set to clean up the piles of rubbish outside St Luke's Church in Curwen Street, Preston.
