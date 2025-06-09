End of an era as Glasform owner John Ditchfield shuts shop

By Ciara Fearn

Digital Reporter

Published 9th Jun 2025, 14:53 BST
Updated 9th Jun 2025, 15:00 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

After 43 remarkable years renowned glass studio Glasform has announced it will be closing its doors as founder John Ditchfield prepares to step into a well earned retirement.

The news marks the end of an era for one of the UK’s most distinctive and respected names in glass artistry.

Owner of Glasform, John Ditchfield said: “We’re reflecting on all we’ve achieved - not just as a business, but as a family.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Glasform’s legacy lives on in every piece we’ve created, every memory shared and every moment of joy sparked.

“Me and my wife want to thank-you for being part of the journey.”

John Ditchfield, master glass maker crafting a beautiful colourful sculpture John Ditchfield, master glass maker crafting a beautiful colourful sculpture
John Ditchfield, master glass maker crafting a beautiful colourful sculpture | Lucinda Herbert

John’s connection to glass began 57 years ago at the age of 16 when he first stepped into the Venetian Glass Company in Blackpool.

His first creation, a humble glass clown was the spark that ignited a lifetime dedicated to mastering the craft.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

What followed was a career that took him across Europe, honing his skills in Holland, Germany, France, and Switzerland, before returning home to the UK.

Glassblower David Fleetwood with Glasform director John DitchfieldGlassblower David Fleetwood with Glasform director John Ditchfield
Glassblower David Fleetwood with Glasform director John Ditchfield

In 1982, alongside partner Donald Sidebottom John lit the first furnace at Glasform and what began as a small workshop quickly evolved into an internationally recognised studio producing handcrafted glass of extraordinary quality and creativity.

Over the decades Glasform’s work found its way into some of the world’s most prestigious stores, including Harrods, Selfridges, Liberty, and Neiman Marcus.

John’s reputation earned him invitations to Buckingham Palace and introductions to figures such as Elton John, Tina Turner, Ray Winstone, and Richard Branson.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Despite the fame and accolades, the heart of Glasform remained rooted in family and passion.

The reworked John Ditchfield glass chandlier in the toilets at the Beach House BlackpoolThe reworked John Ditchfield glass chandlier in the toilets at the Beach House Blackpool
The reworked John Ditchfield glass chandlier in the toilets at the Beach House Blackpool | NW

John said: “I’ve been a glassmaker since 1968. Over the years, we’ve built one of the largest ranges of studio glass in Europe.

“Most of what we make are recognisable forms like mushrooms, apples, pears - each crafted in a wide variety of colours.”

Alongside his wife Karen, and a loyal team including Debbie, Steve, and Paul, John built not just a business, but a creative family.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Together they navigated the highs and lows of running a working studio, fuelled by love for the craft and the joy of sharing it with the world.

John Ditchfield, works at his furnace which is 'never switched off'John Ditchfield, works at his furnace which is 'never switched off'
John Ditchfield, works at his furnace which is 'never switched off' | Lucinda Herbert

John’s daughter, Layla Ditchfield, shared that the decision to close Glasform came after much reflection, she said: “Dad’s been blowing glass for 57 years. He’s nearly 80 now and ready to rest. He deserves a proper break after giving so much.

“I couldn't be prouder of him. He’s one of the most talented men I have ever met. What an honour it is to be his daughter.

“Yesterday, I had the honour of creating with him for the very last time. It was such a special moment, it was a privilege to have been taught by the best to ever do it.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Speaking about the Dreamkeeper sculpture - a 30ft tall landmark which is visible from Garstang Road, John said: “It took me about three years to make, in between other jobs. I can’t make anything really big in one hit because of the size of the furnace but I can put a lot of small pieces together to make a big piece.”

Local residents have shared their admiration for Lancashire glassblower John DitchfieldLocal residents have shared their admiration for Lancashire glassblower John Ditchfield
Local residents have shared their admiration for Lancashire glassblower John Ditchfield | Lucinda Herbert

Local residents shared their admiration for John’s work:

Janet Simpson said: “We live in Thornton. When grandchildren come to visit, they know that when they see ‘Grandma’s Diamond,’ they’re nearly there. I then get a call to get the kettle on.”

As the furnaces prepare to go out for the final time Glasform’s legacy will live on in every unique piece created, in every home and collection that holds them and in the memories shared by those who visited the studio.

It’s a heartfelt farewell to a studio that helped shape Blackpool’s creative identity and a celebration of a lifetime of artistry.

Related topics:BlackpoolLancashire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice