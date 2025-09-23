A two-year-old boy died after a tragic incident at a school nursery in Parbold.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services were called to the Parbold Douglas Academy Nursery in Parbold on Friday (September 19) after the two-year-old was found unresponsive and could not be revived by staff.

Paramedics rushed the toddler to hospital where he was sadly pronounced dead. Lancashire Police said his death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be passed to HM Coroner in due course.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emergency services were called to the Parbold Douglas Academy Nursery in Parbold on Friday (September 19) after the two-year-old was found unresponsive and could not be revived by staff | Google

A police spokesperson said: “We were called to Lancaster Lane, Parbold, at 2.43pm on September 19 following reports that a child had become unresponsive at school.

“The child was taken to hospital where, despite the best efforts of medical personnel, he tragically died.

"Our thoughts are with the boy’s loved ones at this extremely distressing time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"His death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be passed onto His Majesty’s Coroner in due course.

"The child’s family have asked for their privacy to be respected.”

Parbold Douglas Nursery said it was "distraught” and the wider school family was "devastated".

Nursery statement

The nursery said: "It is with a heavy heart that we share that a tragic incident occurred at Parbold Douglas Nursery on Friday September 19. We are distraught to share that a special, much-loved two-year-old child has died.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We as a nursery and a wider-school family are devastated. Our main thoughts and prayers are with the child's family and all those impacted by this extremely distressing loss.

"We urge everyone to respect the family's right to privacy and that of the nursery and school.

"We will not be making any further comment at this time."