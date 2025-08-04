A boy was impaled by his bike’s handlebars after a ‘horrific freak accident’ on a BMX track in Longridge.

The youngster, believed to be around 8-years-old, fell off his bike on the pump track on the Recreation Ground, off Kestor Lane on Friday evening (August 1).

The lad was reportedly in agony after the bike’s handlebars went through his leg, impaling him.

The boy, believed to be aged around 8, was taken to hospital with a serious leg injury after falling off his bike at the pump track on Longridge Recreation Ground on Friday (August 1) | Velosolutions UK

His mum shared an update on his condition with a local Facebook page at the weekend. She said her son will be OK, but will require surgery on his injured leg.

“It was a horrific freak accident,” said his mum. “I’m sure the pump track won’t see another injury the same as that one again!”

A member of the public provided first aid and comforted the injured boy while ambulance crews were called to the scene.

The air ambulance was deployed but later stood down, with the youngster taken to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool by road.

The Longridge pump track has been popular with the town’s young people since it opened in April at cost of £100,000.

A pump track is a circuit of rollers, banked turns and other features designed to be used by BMX riders ‘pumping’ their bodies up and down to create momentum.

Ribble Valley Borough Council, which contributed £60,000 to fund the pump track, said the circuits are an “increasingly popular way to exercise and develop balance and handling skills in a safe environment away from traffic and other dangers”.

It said the track was created after consultation with Longridge residents, who said they needed a ‘wheeled sports facility’ in the town. it was designed by top pump track company Velosolutions, which is said to be behind some of the best tracks in the world.

The Longridge track is 175 metres long, two metres wide and features bumps and berms up to 1.8 metres high. As well as bicycles, it is suitable for scooters, rollerblades, skateboards and wheelchairs.

Ribble Valley Borough Council were approached for comment.