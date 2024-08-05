Award-winning singer-songwriter Ella Henderson will headline the Blackpool Illuminations Switch-On celebrations.

The former X Factor contestant whose hits include Ghost and Alibi will perform an extended set from her catalogue of hits in a free-to-access outdoor concert on the Tower Festival Headland on Friday, August 30.

Ella, who last year joined the prestigious list of Brit Billion winners having achieved more than a billion digital streams of her music after coming sixth on series nine of the X Factor.

Her debut album Chapter One, which topped the UK albums chart and spawned several chart successes including the huge hit single, Ghost, as well as Glow and Yours. Three times Brit-nominated Ella has ten Top 10 singles to her name.

In addition to her solo material, she has recorded a string of successful collaborations with the likes of Sigma, David Guetta, Becky Hill, Jax Jones, Tom Grennan, Joel Corry and Rudimental. A few months ago, she released her latest single, Under The Sun, a collaboration with Alok and Switch Disco.

Ella first appeared on the Switch-On stage in 2021 during the pandemic when a live concert in the Tower Ballroom was performed in front of a small audience and streamed on YouTube.

This year, she returns to the resort to perform on the outdoor stage, which last year attracted a record audience of around 80,000 people.

Her performance will be followed by the iconic Switch-On moment, which will trigger four months of Illuminations. The name of the Switch-On celebrity will be revealed in the coming days.

Kimberley Wyatt from the Pussycat Dolls will also be in attendance. | Submit

Councillor Lynn Williams, Leader of Blackpool Council, said: “We are delighted to welcome Ella back to Blackpool to headline what is going to be an amazing night.

“She is the perfect performer to headline a concert that will feature the very best of local, national and international talent.” Staged in association with Hits Radio, the show will also feature Grammy-nominated artist and founder member of The Pussycat Dolls Kimberly Wyatt and the Massaoke show performed by Rockstar Weekend, described by critics as “the greatest party band of all time.”