Thousands of fans turned out on Saturday to watch a feast of energetic live music, with more than 300 bands in action on seven stages at the Winter Gardens.
The festival, which began in real style on Thursday, saw acts including Sham 69, UK Subs, The Tom Robinson Band, Lydia Lunch, Clobber and Splodgenessabounds, to name but a few.
Take a look at some fabulous pictures.
1 / 9
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.