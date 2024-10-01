Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fatalities, a child hit by a bike, multiple near misses, anti social behaviour and several collisions - these are just some of the issues plaguing Lancashire when it comes to ebikes and escooters.

In the latest of our special reports looking at silent crimes, the Lancashire Post and the Blackpool Gazette has been looking at issues the county is facing as ebikes and escooters are growing in popularity.

Our Silent Crimes campaign, run in conjunction with our sister titles across National World, shines a light on those crimes that go unreported or under-investigated by the authorities.

While there are ‘responisble riders’ in Lancashire, there are pockets of the county being plagued with issues.

In August, a child waiting in a queue for food in Preston’s Flag Market was lucky to walk away unijured when a teen on a bike crashed into him knocking him to the floor.

An elderly pensioner was killed when they were hit by a escooter rider.

A child was hit by an off-road bike on Preston's Flag Market | Food Review Club

And in a separate incident in June 2023, Andrew Hughes died when he lost control of his escooter on the Middle Walk promenade in Blackpool. Sadly, the 39-year-old had been saving to buy new safety equipment as he was trying to get used to his new ‘more powerful’ escooter.

Brian Robbo is the chair of the Police and Community Together (PACT) group in Blackpool’s Brunswick ward. He says issues are happening on a daily basis.

He said: “There is quite a lot of e-bike activity in our ward. The police do all they can to try and prevent and apprehend the youths. I am afraid that their hands are tied as far as legislation has not kept up with the technology.

“Suppose there is a specific troublemaker or specific incident. In that case, they have to roll out the helicopter, they have to have two traffic units there with stingers, and that response is disproportionate to the incident itself, so they are up against it.”

Mr Robbo described many near misses and how one person in his ward was hit by an ebike.

He said: “With teens riding through red lights at crossings, there have been a few incidents. The Police and Crime Commissioner is trying to instigate legislation so the police can actually do something in apprehending the youth, its quite a formidable task.

“I would like to see ebikes and escooters controlled with speed limits in the same way cars are. The speed limit for electric bikes on the road is 15.5mph but the speed limit control can be connected or disconnected by the rider. Leaving the maximum speed the bike can go up to the rider.”

Many people are unaware that it's illegal to use them on the road or in public spaces.

Lancashire’s Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw is also concerned about the growing number of incidents involving ebikes and escooters.

He recently penned a letter to the Home Secretary, Yvette Cooper, calling for the government to strengthen laws on e-bikes and e-scooters.

Mr Grunshaw said: “Before my election this year, I knew that ebikes and escooters were becoming an issue around the county.

“We have been doing consultations with the public for the Police and Crime Plan and everywhere I have been going I have been hearing from police officers and the public there are concerns around ebike and escooter riders being anti-social, dangerous and being a general nuisance.

“It was also the most significant issue when I was on the radio in Lancashire. I can guarantee issues with ebikes and escooters will be raised with us every month.

“When we are out in the community we’ve heard ebike and escooter riders are involved in anti-social behaviour, speeding and how some young people taunt the police with masks on. We are working on a solution.

“Working with the government, the police have operations within Lancashire, Operation Centurion, where we are focusing more police resources on the hot spots where the e-bikes and e-scooters are being used.”

Lancashire PCC Clive Grunshaw with officers.

Mr Grunshaw decribed the nimble nature of ebikes and scooters adding to the problem of apprehending anti social riders because they can escape down alleyways.

He added: “At the more serious end, we have had an incident, a very tragic incident, where an elderly person died after being hit by someone on a scooter, It is not just anti-social behaviour its very serious too.

“There is a grey area between what is legal and illegal and what people can and can’t do; people can use e-bikes and e-scooters legitimately and safely. But there are lots of people who are overstepping the mark. I went down to the Labour Party conference in Liverpool, and on every street corner you can hire them, people were scootering around the city perfectly legally, but if they were doing that here on their scooters it would be illegal, the messaging is wrong, we need consistency, people need to know what they can and can’t do.”

In 15 months Lancashire Police have seized more than 300 ebikes and escooters from anti social users.

Inspector Steve Scott from Lancashire Police said: “We know from speaking to residents that the illegal use of e-scooters and e-bikes is a real concern for people. Not only is their use anti-social but in some cases dangerous too - we’ve seen several people injured and, very sadly, one person lose their life.

“That is why we are committed to tackling the issue as part of Op Centurion – Lancashire Police’s response to Anti Social Behaviour. Backed by partner agencies and Lancashire Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw, Op Centurion involves increased patrols in hot spot areas, and it’s been very successful. Working alongside colleagues in Spec Ops, Neighbourhood officers have been actively targeting the illegal use of e-bikes, e-scooters, and their riders. In fact, since the Launch of Op Centurion 15 months ago, we’ve seized over 300 of these vehicles, many of which have been scrapped, and where there is enough evidence, we will put people before the courts.”

However, one Blackpool plasterer said not all ebike users are irresponisble.

Reece Chad uses his e-bike as his daily transport to work around Blackpool.

He said: “The real reason I got an e-bike was it was cheaper and more efficient, and it can get to places quicker; you do not have to pay for insurance, tax, MOT, so it is a lot cheaper.

“My e-bike uses a conversion kit, so there is not a brand name; you can buy the kits online and build them yourself. The brand it uses is Unit Pack Power. They have speed limits, but that is all down to if you set it up with the speed limits. Some things on the controller will give a speed restriction, or you can turn it off via the display. I use my e-bike for everyday work. I am a plasterer, and at this point in my career, I don't need a van or a vehicle, so this is effective for getting to jobs.”

Mr Chad wanted said more bike lanes in Blackpool for e-bikes would be beneficial.

He said: “If ebikes have their own space that cars can’t go in, then the e-bike speed limit of 15.5mph makes sense. However, if I’m riding on the road, the extra speed makes sense to get away from cars and potential dangerous collisions by the side of the road where e-bikes have to ride.”

Have you had an experience with an ebike or escooter you would like to share? Email [email protected]