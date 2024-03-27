Easter Monday egg rolling at Avenham Park, Preston - everything you need to know
and live on Freeview channel 276
Preston's Egg Rolling event is back for 2024, this Easter Monday, complete with entertainment for all ages.
What is the tradition? Egg rolling, which began in 1867, would have involved rolling decorated eggs down grassy hills known as pace-eggs which were originally a Lancashire custom.
Pace-eggs were traditionally decorated by wrapping the eggs in onion skins and boiling them to give the shells a golden mottled effect.
Children would then roll their pace-eggs down the hills and see who could get theirs the furthest without it breaking.
Today the egg rolling mainly sees a more modern version of rolling chocolate eggs down its steep slopes.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone. Sign up for our free newsletters now When and where is it?
It will be held on Easter Monday at Avenham and Miller Parks in Preston from 11am to 4pm. Don't forget to bring your egg to roll down the hill. The Egg Rolling itself will take place on the hour, every hour.
How much does it cost?
It is free. What's happening?
There will be creative workshops to try, market stalls to browse, artists and performances, plus fun interactive workshops - not to mention the annual Easter Bonnet Competition!
The egg rolling itself will take place and Plucky the chicken will be walking around ready to wish everyone a Happy Easter.
Where can I park?
There is no parking available at Avenham Park. Visitors should therefore be directed to use city centre car parks such as Avenham multi-storey, St George's car park, Fishergate car park and Preston bus station car park.
For more information click HERE.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.