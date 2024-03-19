1 . Mytton Fold Hotel, Langho

The Easter bunny is returning to Mytton Fold Hotel, Langho, on Saturday March, 23 from 10am to 1pm for some Easter fun. Join the scavenger style Easter egg hunt, across Mytton Fold grounds, available to book for two sessions: 10:00am or 11:30am. Each child takes home an Easter egg on completion, along with a meet and greet from the Easter bunny too. Kids tickets are £8.50 each and include - Easter egg hunt and map of the grounds, chocolate throughout the hunt, Easter egg on completion, meet and greet with the Easter bunny and access to the mobile petting farm during your hunt. Must be pre-booked Photo: Mytton Fold/Visit Lancashire