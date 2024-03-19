Easter 2024: 26 things to do with the kids over the Easter holidays in Lancashire

There's plenty of fun events happening all across the Red Rose county.

By Catherine Musgrove
Published 15th Mar 2024, 13:53 GMT
Updated 19th Mar 2024, 18:17 GMT

Easter isn't far off, with Easter Sunday falling on Sunday, March 31.

Schools will break up for two weeks, and the weather should be turning warmer - so if you're looking for activities for the family, we've rounded up a selection of what's on across the Lancashire area.

1. Mytton Fold Hotel, Langho

The Easter bunny is returning to Mytton Fold Hotel, Langho, on Saturday March, 23 from 10am to 1pm for some Easter fun. Join the scavenger style Easter egg hunt, across Mytton Fold grounds, available to book for two sessions: 10:00am or 11:30am. Each child takes home an Easter egg on completion, along with a meet and greet from the Easter bunny too. Kids tickets are £8.50 each and include - Easter egg hunt and map of the grounds, chocolate throughout the hunt, Easter egg on completion, meet and greet with the Easter bunny and access to the mobile petting farm during your hunt. Must be pre-booked Photo: Mytton Fold/Visit Lancashire

2. Showtown

Showtown, Blackpool’s brand new museum of fun and entertainment, which celebrates the resort’s glorious history as the UK home of popular entertainment, includes interactive galleries featuring seaside, circus, magic, dance, shows, and the world-famous Illuminations.

3. Affinity Lancashire, Fleetwood

Affinity Lancashire in Anchorage Road, Fleetwood, is running a free Golden Ticket Trail, daily from March 29 to April 14, with the chance to win a prize. Simply visit the centre and pick up your free trail sheet to join in the fun. Photo: Affinity, Fleetwood/Visit Lancashire

4. Lowther Gardens, Lytham

There's a weekend of free entertainment at Lowther Gardens, Lytham, from March 29 to 31. This includes live music, a bonnet competition, Easter crafts and games. Check out their website for more details. Photo: Google

