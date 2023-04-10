The Easter Monday Egg rolling tradition at Preston’s Avenham Park was back and bigger than ever this year – and even the rain couldn’t dampen the spirits of the hundreds of people that turned out for the egg-citing event.

With a variety of food and drink vendors, free entertainment for all the family, craft workshops, arty performances and, of course, Egg rolling every hour on the hour on the grassy hills of Avenham Park, it was fun all the way.

Egg rolling, which began in 1867, would have involved rolling decorated eggs down grassy hills known as pace eggs, which were originally a Lancashire custom. Children would roll their pace eggs down the hills and see who could get theirs the furthest without it breaking.

Today the egg rolling sees a more modern version of rolling chocolate eggs down the park’s steep slopes – but it’s no less fun!

Here are some egg-ceptional pictures from the event from our photographer Kelvin Stuttard ...

