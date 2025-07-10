Roach Bridge Mill: Preston's oldest working paper mill still rolling "old dinosaur" printing machines

By Lucinda Herbert

Reporter

Published 10th Jul 2025, 11:31 BST
Lancashire’s own Charles and Camilla take us on a tour of Preston’s oldest paper mill, where they run their traditional manufacturing company Roach Bridge Tissues.

Go inside one of Preston’s oldest working mills, which has been used as a paper factory since 1875.

Camilla and Charles Hadcock set up Roach Bridge Tissues in 1999 - but it had previously been owned and operated as a traditional working paper mill by her grandfather.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Last mill on the River Darwen

Camilla explains: “Roach Bridge Paper Mill was owned and run by my grandfather until he died in 1979 and then for 20 odd years it went out of family ownership and when the paper mill went into liquidation in 1999, we bought one of the printing machines and one of the sheeting machines and we started a company.”

Charles and Camilla Hadcock celebrating 25 years of trading as Roach Bridge Tissuesplaceholder image
Charles and Camilla Hadcock celebrating 25 years of trading as Roach Bridge Tissues | Neil Cross

The Samlesbury business is the last mill on the River Darwen.

‘Slow and steady’ printing process

And while other types of manufacturing have been digitalised, this is not possible for this family-run business. Camilla describes the machinery as ‘dinosaurs’ and ‘old workhorses’, in the video above.

During a tour of the paper mill, Camilla says: “You can't really print tissue paper digitally. It just doesn't work. It's too fine. It just rips. It's a very slow and steady process printing tissue paper.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Bespoke tissue paper

Roach Bridge Tissues specialise in bespoke printed tissue paper, and supply to many luxury brands and well known stores across Europe.

Charles and Camilla Hadcock celebrating 25 years of trading as Roach Bridge Tissuesplaceholder image
Charles and Camilla Hadcock celebrating 25 years of trading as Roach Bridge Tissues | Neil Cross

They make packaging that is fully recyclable and biodegradable, using environmentally friendly water-based inks.

A bit of luxury

Camilla adds: “In the old days, everything was wrapped in tissue paper. There was always a layer between everything. But I think now it is just, it just gives a little bit of an extra luxury, just gives that sort of special feel to it when, when things come wrapped in it.”

Watch the video tour above.

Related topics:PrestonVideoNostalgia

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice