A drink driver has been jailed for more than two years after causing a collision which resulted in a motorcyclist losing his leg.

Jamie Duxbury was drunk and speeding in his Ford Kuga when he collided with the victim who was riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle between junctions 4 and 5 eastbound on the M65 on September 8th last year.

| National World

The motorcycle rider was thrown from his bike, lost his helmet, and came to rest in lane 2 of the motorway. The quick actions of a witness in an HGV blocked lane 2 and protected him from the oncoming traffic. He was treated at scene before undergoing emergency surgery to remove his lower leg, an injury that has changed his life.

In a victim personal statement, the victim described the appalling impact the collision had on his life saying he felt like he had ‘lost his identity’. He now suffers from memory loss as well as the devastating general impacts of losing a leg.

He describes how he has gone from having an almost perfect life where he enjoyed a successful business, travelling, hobbies including riding his Harley Davidson – which he had had for only six weeks before the collision – and playing golf, to having a more negative outlook where his independence and adventurous lifestyle have been taken away.

