A Preston based Etsy seller is in the running for the £19,000 Grand Prize Award at the Etsy Design Awards.

Selected from tens of thousands of entries received from around the world, Lancashire artist Kayleigh Radcliffe has been chosen as one of 12 UK based finalists.

The global award program celebrates the highest-quality items on Etsy while spotlighting sellers from around the world.

The winners will be handpicked by Tennis Superstar Naomi Osaka and Etsy Chief Gifting Officer Drew Barrymore alongside Etsy Trend Expert Dayna Isom Johnson.

Tennis superstar Naomi Osaka lit the flame to signify the start of Tokyo's Olympics

Kayleigh combines her childhood creativity and passion for antiques to craft unique, hand-illustrated designs inspired by bygone eras.

Influenced by her inventive father and her background in art and antiques, Kayleigh's work features nostalgic, quirky twists on bygone eras. Her Etsy shop highlights her evolving designs, including seasonal ornaments and characters that reflect her love for the past. Notable achievements include creating Christmas decorations for top department stores and props for iconic fashion magazines.

Kayleigh's antique Christmas wreath shortlisted for an Etsy Design Award | nw

Kayleigh's finalist creation is a retro-inspired Christmas wreath made from printed wood, featuring bold pink pops and classic retro decorations. The design, based on 1950s/60s kitsch, started as a hand-painted gouache illustration. She then converted it to digital format for wood printing and cutting, using a UK-based studio to bring her vision to life.

Drew Barrymore and Naomi Osaka to crown winners of Etsy Design Awards as Preston artist shortlisted | Getty Images

Judges Naomi Osaka, Drew Barrymore and Dayna Isom Johnson will consider quality, creativity, utility and “wow” factor when determining which of the 100 finalists will be named the Grand Prize and 10 Category Award winners.

Winners will be announced in late October. To see Kayleigh’s Etsy shop visit here.

Visit etsy.com/designawards to shop the full list of finalists.