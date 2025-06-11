Dreams of a new luxury hotel with it’s own pool, roof terrace and restaurant in the heart of the Ribble Valley are over.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In January the Post reported how Ronnan Corporation Ltd had tabled plans for a change of use and extensions to the side and rear at 69 King Street Whalley, formerly a designer clothes shop.

They wanted to make alterations and extensions at the ground floor level to provide a large restaurant space with kitchens, as well as a bar and reception, private dining room and lounge. Extensions to the rear would provide two hotel bedrooms and along the George Street frontage and a semi-enclosed dining area. On the first floor and in the roof space there would be a further bedroom with “ancillary hotel facilities such as a pool, steam room and sauna”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An artist's impression of how the building could look | LMC Architecture Ltd/RVBC

The plans attracted several objections, including from the local parish council, who highlighted concerns including the extensions being “excessive”, parking problems, the proposals being incompatible with surroundings and dominating the streetscape.

The plans were withdrawn in April and now the former bank has gone on the market.

The property at 69 King Street, Whalley | Landsdown Group/Rightmove

Fixed Charge Receivers

A listing has appeared on Rightmove, via agent the Landwood Group, asking for offers in excess of £1.1m.

They state the property is for sale ‘upon instructions of the Fixed Charge Receivers.’ A Fixed Charge Receiver is appointed by a secured creditor, typically a lender, to take control of and manage specific assets (like property) that are secured by a fixed charge. This is usually a way for the creditor to enforce its security and potentially sell the asset to recover debt.