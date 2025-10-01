Firefighters have issued a warning to motorists after drivers tried to force their way through a road closure during a car fire in Austwick.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crews from Bentham Fire Station were called to reports of a vehicle on fire in Austwick at around 6.19pm on Monday.

On arrival, they found a car “well alight” at the roadside.

A car bursts into flames in Austwick | Bentham Fire Station

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used one hose reel jet to extinguish the flames.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dramatic photos from the scene show the front of the vehicle engulfed in flames as crews worked to bring the fire under control.

However, during the final stages of the incident, firefighters were forced to deal with unexpected and dangerous behaviour from members of the public.

One motorist reportedly mounted the pavement in an attempt to bypass the fire engine, while a second vehicle also tried to force its way through the cordoned-off area.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used one hose reel jet to extinguish the flames | Bentham Fire Station

A spokesperson for Bentham Fire Station said: “ We position the fire engine at incidents like these to provide safety to our crews.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It really isn't wise to force your way through to avoid a detour. Please don't drive through incidents, please don't beg crews to allow you through.

“Its closed and it's closed for a reason.”

No injuries were reported and the fire was successfully extinguished.