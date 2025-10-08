A major employer in Leyland has reported a rise in turnover and profits despite a “tough trading environment”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dr Oetker (UK) is headquartered at Thorpe Park in Leeds and operates a manufacturing site in Moss Side, Leyland, where it makes pizzas, including Chicago Town and Dr Oetker’s Ristorante brand.

Recently filed accounts show turnover for the UK arm of the business of £239.5m in the year ending December 31, 2024, up from £233.4m in 2023. Pre-tax profit also increased to £36.5m from £26.8m the previous year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In their report accompanying the results, the directors said the market had been competitive in 2024, with manufacturers focused on winning volume by investing in price and fighting for space in-store. The group's cake business continued to be impacted by extraordinary increases in the cocoa market.

During the year, Dr Oetker UK achieved growth across all of its key channels - retail, out of home, discount, ecommerce, and convenience/independents.

Dr Oetker's pizza factory in Moss Side, Leyland | National World

Leyland facility

At the start of 2024, the company's Leyland facility was fully integrated into the international PPU (Pizza Production Unit) process, with the aim of enhancing overall performance, improving productivity, and reducing waste.

It said this had "created a solid foundation for future growth and operational excellence".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Brassington, managing director at Dr Oetker UK, said: "Over the past year we've faced a tough trading environment with a clear focus to keep bringing consumers the quality, value and innovation they expect from us. Guided by careful management and robust cost control, the directors are pleased with the company's performance and the progress made across our key categories and channels.

"We've invested in everything from smarter manufacturing and a stronger supply chain to bold marketing and new product development, all designed to make life that little bit easier and tastier for shoppers. Looking ahead, our plans are simple, keep building our brands, keep innovating in ways that matter, and keep sharpening how we run the business. That way, we're not just weathering the market, we're setting ourselves up for sustainable growth and future wins."

The wider Dr Oetker group was founded in Germany in 1891. It has operated in the UK since 2000 and it is believed to employ more than 500 people at it’s Leyland site.