Takeaway offering Preston's biggest pizza announces shock closure - this is why

A takeaway famed for serving Preston’s biggest pizza - and the city’s only Chicago pizza pie - will soon be closing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nonna Lucia’s, which operares out of Ships and Giggles in Fylde Road, offers 20-inch pizzas that are too big for Just Eat to deliver, and made from home-made dough and toppings sourced from across the North West.

The business was set up by chef Tom La Valle five years ago, and is named after his late, Italian grandmother. Despite the takeaway’s popularity and previous plans to branch out with even bigger pizzas, this week, Tom took to social media to announce it was all over - for now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I have made the decision to close up shop for the foreseeable future (I'll be open for a few weeks yet). This decision didn't come easy for me as we are really busy at the moment, but it's affecting my family life.

“People just see the hours you are open and not the hours put in behind the scenes prep, stock runs, books etc. I have looked into getting someone in to help out, but it's so hard to find someone I completely trust with my business that I have worked extremely hard to start up.

Ships and Giggles

“The best decision will be to close for now and pick back up where I left off in the future when I have a little more time to commit 100 per cent to the business. I would like to thank all my customers, from regulars to the one-timer,s from all the huge orders to the small orders you guys have kept us busy over the last five years.”

He also thanked Ships and Giggles for the opportunity to use theit kitchen, and for food influencer and takeaway owner Dad The Dish, for support and promotion.

A formal closing date has not been set.