A mammoth ‘Grapplethon’ in memory of a much-missed Preston man has smashed its target.

For 24 hours, Brazilian Jiu Jitsu practitioners at Roger Gracie Academy were rolling non-stop to raise money for men’s mental health and suicide bereavement support.

It was all in memory of teammate and friend Gary Whittell, who took his own life eight years ago, aged 43.

With the blessing of Gary’s wife Pauline, instructor Michal Malek started the fundraiser to honour Gary’s memory and encourage men to seek help when struggling.

The club opened its doors to other Jiu Jitsu clubs and had participants from Chorley, Manchester, Blackpool and Ormskirk get involved. Some members were putting in hours on the mats and accumulating over 50 five-minute rounds.

A spokesman said: “This cause is very close to our hearts. Too many men struggle in silence, and we want to encourage people to open up and seek the help they need. Our campaign message is simple: donate the cost of one pint – the pint your mate might need to open up.”

Pete Whittell, Gary’s son, competing in the Grappleton. | Matty McDonnell

The Grappleton has raised money for two charities. Andy’s Man Club and SOBs. The Go Fund Me page has so far raised £6,700 against a target of £3,000. Over the past three years, the event has raised more than £17,000.

Help is out there

NHS 111Call 111 – 24 hours every day

Samaritans – for everyone. Call 116 123. Email [email protected]

Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM)Call 0800 58 58 58 – 5pm to midnight every day

Papyrus – prevention of young suicide HOPELINE247Call 0800 068 41 41 or Text 07860 039967 Email [email protected]

Childline – for children and young people under 19. Call 0800 1111 – the number will not show up on your phone bill

SOS Silence of Suicide – for everyone. Call 0808 115 1505 – 8pm to midnight Monday to Friday, 4pm to midnight Saturday and Sunday. Email [email protected]