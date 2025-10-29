She’s a celebrity-favourite artist from Penwortham whose work brightens up many a home worldwide.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But now Shiryn Wynter has brought her colourful takes on florals and nature into a doctor’s waiting room in a bid to help lift spirits.

Some of her latest work is on show at St Mary’s Medical Centre at Cop Lane, Penwortham. Her bright, nature-inspired artworks are there to help lift spirits and bring a bit of colour and calm to the waiting area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “You don’t need to be a patient to pop in — everyone is welcome to visit, have a look around, and hopefully leave with a smile.

“This is hopefully just the start of a project to bring more art into local doctors’ surgeries and community spaces, using creativity to support mental health and wellbeing. Thank you to St Mary’s for helping make this happen and to everyone who continues to support my art journey. Come and see the colours for yourself.”

Penwortham artist Shiryn Wynter with her latest work | Neil Cross

Shiryn works to commission and specialises in large, dreamlike landscapes filled with hidden details. She was a contestant on Landscape Artist of the Year and continues to balance her art practice with teaching, art therapy, and PhD research.

Her work includes hidden symbols and tiny details requested by collectors from clovers to animals. She has even woven human ashes into the paint as a personal request from a client.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her work has attracted a wide range of admirers. Those who own or celebrate her pieces include Daisy Kennedy (Breeders), Sophie Willan (Alma’s Not Normal), Ady from The Bidding Room, actress Julie Graham, presenter Dan Walker, Strictly’s Nadia Bychkova, actress Tamsin Outhwaite, BAFTA winner Sian Gibson and Kerry Katona.

Others have also reached out with praise, including Coronation Street’s Sue Cleaver and Roisin Quinn, winner of Interior Design Masters.

Shiryn said: “It’s always encouraging when someone you admire responds to the work in that way.”

Alongside her studio practice, Shiryn teaches, works as an art therapist, and is completing doctoral research into behaviour and motivation in schools.

The artwork at St Mary’s will be four original paintings and all for sale.